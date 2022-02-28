Maui News

Haleakalā National Park public scoping period begins for Air Tour Management Plan

February 28, 2022, 11:49 AM HST
  • Haleakalā National Park Public Scoping for Air Tour Management, Alternative 1 (no action). PC: NPS
  • Haleakalā National Park Public Scoping for Air Tour Management, Alternative 2. PC: NPS
  • Haleakalā National Park Public Scoping for Air Tour Management, Alternative 3. PC: NPS

The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are seeking public input on potential alternatives to be considered for an air tour management plan for Haleakalā National Park.  

The agencies encourage anyone with an interest in or concern about air tours over Haleakalā National Park to review and comment on the range of potential alternatives to be evaluated in an upcoming environmental assessment for the park’s ATMP.

The range of potential alternatives includes no air tours over the park in the ATMP planning area, reducing the number of flights, limiting flight routes over sensitive areas, and prohibiting flights on specific days of the week. On average, there are 4,824 flights over Haleakalā National Park per year.   

Hikers at Puʻu Halāliʻi in Haleakalā Crater NPS Photo by C. Petruccelli May 2021

Public feedback can be submitted through the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website starting Feb. 28, 2022, through April 1, 2022. The NPS and FAA will consider the comments as they develop the draft ATMP. Once it is developed, public comment will also be sought on the draft ATMP.  

“If you have thoughts about how air tours should be managed in the park, please provide your input,” said Natalie Gates, Superintendent of Haleakalā National Park. “Haleakalā National Park staff have used input from prior to 2012 and data collected since then to create various alternatives for the current draft Air Tour Management Plan. When completed, the ATMP will allow the NPS and the FAA to manage air tours over the park to protect resources, wilderness, and the visitor experience.”  

The National Park Service will be completing an Environmental Assessment to fully analyze proposed project actions. Consultation with the Native Hawaiian community on properties of traditional, cultural, or religious significance that may be impacted is part of the ATMP process.  

Haleakalā National Park is one of 24 national parks developing air tour management plans in cooperation with the FAA. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawaiʻi Island is also seeking public feedback on its range of alternatives. 

NPS Photo by Jin Prugsawan Halekalā Crater July 2019


The 24 ATMP parks are:  

  1. Arches National Park, Utah 
  2. Badlands National Park, South Dakota 
  3. Bandelier National Monument, New Mexico 
  4. Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah 
  5. Canyon de Chelly National Monument, Arizona 
  6. Canyonlands National Park, Utah 
  7. Death Valley National Park, California 
  8. Everglades National Park, Florida 
  9. Glacier National Park, Montana 
  10. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area; Arizona, Utah 
  11. Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California 
  12. Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Tennessee, North Carolina 
  13. Haleakalā National Park, Hawai’i 
  14. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Hawaiʻi 
  15. Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Arizona, Nevada 
  16. Mount Rainier National Park, Washington 
  17. Muir Woods National Monument   
  18. Mount Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota 
  19. Natural Bridges National Monument, Utah 
  20. National Parks of New York Harbor Management Unit; New York, New Jersey 
  21. Olympic National Park, Washington 
  22. Point Reyes National Seashore, California 
  23. Rainbow Bridge National Monument, Utah 
  24. San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, California  
NPS Photo Waimoku Falls along the Pipiwai Trail by Delsin Tolentino

In addition to using the PEPC website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/HaleakalaATMP, comments can also be mailed to: Superintendent, Haleakalā National Park, PO Box 369, Makawao, HI 96768.

Comments will not be accepted by FAX, email, or in any manner other than the methods specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

Note: Before including a personal address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in written comments, anyone providing written comment should be aware their entire comment – including their personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While anyone wishing to comment may ask the National Park Service in their comment to withhold their personal identifying information from public review, the National Park Service cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.  

