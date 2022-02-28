









The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are seeking public input on potential alternatives to be considered for an air tour management plan for Haleakalā National Park.

The agencies encourage anyone with an interest in or concern about air tours over Haleakalā National Park to review and comment on the range of potential alternatives to be evaluated in an upcoming environmental assessment for the park’s ATMP.

The range of potential alternatives includes no air tours over the park in the ATMP planning area, reducing the number of flights, limiting flight routes over sensitive areas, and prohibiting flights on specific days of the week. On average, there are 4,824 flights over Haleakalā National Park per year.

Hikers at Puʻu Halāliʻi in Haleakalā Crater NPS Photo by C. Petruccelli May 2021

Public feedback can be submitted through the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website starting Feb. 28, 2022, through April 1, 2022. The NPS and FAA will consider the comments as they develop the draft ATMP. Once it is developed, public comment will also be sought on the draft ATMP.

“If you have thoughts about how air tours should be managed in the park, please provide your input,” said Natalie Gates, Superintendent of Haleakalā National Park. “Haleakalā National Park staff have used input from prior to 2012 and data collected since then to create various alternatives for the current draft Air Tour Management Plan. When completed, the ATMP will allow the NPS and the FAA to manage air tours over the park to protect resources, wilderness, and the visitor experience.”

The National Park Service will be completing an Environmental Assessment to fully analyze proposed project actions. Consultation with the Native Hawaiian community on properties of traditional, cultural, or religious significance that may be impacted is part of the ATMP process.

Haleakalā National Park is one of 24 national parks developing air tour management plans in cooperation with the FAA. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawaiʻi Island is also seeking public feedback on its range of alternatives.

NPS Photo by Jin Prugsawan Halekalā Crater July 2019



The 24 ATMP parks are:

Arches National Park, Utah Badlands National Park, South Dakota Bandelier National Monument, New Mexico Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah Canyon de Chelly National Monument, Arizona Canyonlands National Park, Utah Death Valley National Park, California Everglades National Park, Florida Glacier National Park, Montana Glen Canyon National Recreation Area; Arizona, Utah Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Tennessee, North Carolina Haleakalā National Park, Hawai’i Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Hawaiʻi Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Arizona, Nevada Mount Rainier National Park, Washington Muir Woods National Monument Mount Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota Natural Bridges National Monument, Utah National Parks of New York Harbor Management Unit; New York, New Jersey Olympic National Park, Washington Point Reyes National Seashore, California Rainbow Bridge National Monument, Utah San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, California

NPS Photo Waimoku Falls along the Pipiwai Trail by Delsin Tolentino

In addition to using the PEPC website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/HaleakalaATMP, comments can also be mailed to: Superintendent, Haleakalā National Park, PO Box 369, Makawao, HI 96768.

Comments will not be accepted by FAX, email, or in any manner other than the methods specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

Note: Before including a personal address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in written comments, anyone providing written comment should be aware their entire comment – including their personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While anyone wishing to comment may ask the National Park Service in their comment to withhold their personal identifying information from public review, the National Park Service cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.