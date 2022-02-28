Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-14
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, becoming north
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell will gradually decline over the next several days, but a fresh pulse of shorter period northwest swell has been arriving and will stretch into Tuesday. Thus, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed north and west facing shores has been extended through this afternoon. The HSA may need to be extended further in time, depending on how large the latest pulse turns out to be. Surf heights will decrease slowly late Tuesday into Wednesday, but another batch of long-period west- northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday night, peak Thursday into Friday, then gradually subside. Peak surf heights will easily reach HSA levels with this swell, with more northwest swells anticipated into the long range.
No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
