Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2022

February 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-14
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:23 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:08 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:22 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:45 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell will gradually decline over the next several days, but a fresh pulse of shorter period northwest swell has been arriving and will stretch into Tuesday. Thus, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed north and west facing shores has been extended through this afternoon. The HSA may need to be extended further in time, depending on how large the latest pulse turns out to be. Surf heights will decrease slowly late Tuesday into Wednesday, but another batch of long-period west- northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday night, peak Thursday into Friday, then gradually subside. Peak surf heights will easily reach HSA levels with this swell, with more northwest swells anticipated into the long range. 


No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting S 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Where’s My Refund? IRS tool available to check tax refund status  2BREAKING: Mayor repealing Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules, effective March 1, 2022  3228 whales sighted over 15 minutes during 2nd coordinated Whale Count for 2022  4Historic win: Maui Prep DII boys basketball State Champions  5CDC updates masking guidelines, lists Maui in the ‘mediumʻ COVID-19 Community Level  6Volcano Watch – Something new from something old: A new Geologic Map of the State of Hawaiʻi