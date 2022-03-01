Maui News

Monthly Siren and Emergency Alert System test, March 1

March 1, 2022, 5:30 AM HST
* Updated February 28, 8:26 PM
PC: Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for today, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.

During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (SteadyTone).  A simultaneous test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System is conducted with the monthly siren sounding, in cooperation with Hawaii’s broadcast industry. There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

The all-hazard Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawaiʻi’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies. If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a local radio, television station broadcast, and/or a cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

Wireless Emergency Alert delivers sound-and-text warnings to compatible mobile cellular phones. The Emergency Alert System & Wireless Emergency Alert’s notifications are managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located at the front section of telephone directories in all counties.

The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues:

  • City and County of Honolulu: 808-723-8960
  • Maui County: 808-270-7285
  • Kauaʻi County: 808-241-1800
  • Hawaiʻi County: 808-935-0031

