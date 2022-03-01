Vineyard near High Street. PC: Wendy Osher 4.3.19

Starting this week, MIRA Image Construction will be doing underground utility work on West Vineyard Street in Wailuku, between Church and High streets.

During construction, traffic control measures will be in place allowing alternating one-way vehicular traffic on West Vineyard Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Motorists are advised to slow down, watch out for workers and pedestrians, and allow additional travel time for possible delays.

For the latest updates on the Wailuku Town Improvement Project, visit www.wailukulive.com.