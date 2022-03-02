Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 02, 2022

March 2, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
6-8




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:08 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:30 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:16 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
North winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:32 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current moderate period northwest swell will continue to gradually subside through Thursday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and could bring surf near advisory thresholds for north facing shores on Friday, then decline this weekend. The current small long period south swell will hold today before tapering off on Thursday. A moderate northeast swell across the islands Friday through Sunday, peaking early on Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph. 




