Maui Surf Forecast for March 02, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|North winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current moderate period northwest swell will continue to gradually subside through Thursday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and could bring surf near advisory thresholds for north facing shores on Friday, then decline this weekend. The current small long period south swell will hold today before tapering off on Thursday. A moderate northeast swell across the islands Friday through Sunday, peaking early on Saturday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com