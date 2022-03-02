Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:08 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:30 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:16 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:32 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate period northwest swell will continue to gradually subside through Thursday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and could bring surf near advisory thresholds for north facing shores on Friday, then decline this weekend. The current small long period south swell will hold today before tapering off on Thursday. A moderate northeast swell across the islands Friday through Sunday, peaking early on Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.