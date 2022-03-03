Maui News
Final community meeting regarding possible use of Pioneer Mill Office
The final community use planning meeting to discuss future possible uses of the Pioneer Mill office building will be held via zoom at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.
A summary of the discussions held to date will be presented and next steps will be explored.
To obtain the Zoom link, email [email protected]
The community planning meetings are being conducted by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with funding from the County of Maui.
Mike Summers of Planning Consultants Hawaiʻi will facilitate the meeting.
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
