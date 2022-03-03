p

The final community use planning meeting to discuss future possible uses of the Pioneer Mill office building will be held via zoom at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.

A summary of the discussions held to date will be presented and next steps will be explored.

To obtain the Zoom link, email [email protected]

The community planning meetings are being conducted by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with funding from the County of Maui.

Mike Summers of Planning Consultants Hawaiʻi will facilitate the meeting.