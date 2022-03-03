Maui Business

Lahaina Gateway Welcomes T-Mobile

March 3, 2022, 10:08 AM HST
T-Mobile. PC: Lahaina Gateway

The Lahaina Gateway shopping center in West Maui, welcomes T-Mobile, to their tenant roster. This marks T-Mobile’s first location in Lahaina, occupying 2,810-square feet of space next to the recently opened Kīhei Caffe Lahaina.

T-Mobile will celebrate their grand opening on Sunday, March 6 with Mackie from DaJam 98.3 FM broadcasting live at the store from 12-2 p.m.

“Our Center is proud to welcome an award-winning 5G leader to our tenant roster,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager/Vice President Property Management at Lahaina Gateway. “The addition of T-Mobile is part of our ongoing commitment to providing essential communication services for the convenience of our guests.”

The new T-Mobile location will feature the latest phones, wireless devices and accessories in addition to offering a variety of mobile and high-speed internet plans, delivering connectivity to customers on its network, including 4G LTE and 5G.

T-Mobile also offers its Home Internet service to households in the area, “providing affordable wireless high-speed broadband access with taxes and fees included and no service contracts or data caps,” according to the announcement.

Lahaina Gateway is located within a mile of historic Front Street in Lahaina, and easily accessible from the Honoapi’ilani Highway.

