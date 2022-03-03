Maui News

MPD to host civilian response to active shooter events presentation and exercise

March 3, 2022, 4:20 PM HST
The Maui Police Department hosts a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events presentation and live exercise on the Kīhei Elementary School campus between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022.

The exercise is held in conjunction with the Department of Education, and only HIDOE staff will be on campus at the time.

Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus.  As part of the exercise, loud noises may occur.  

As a safety precaution, the public is advised to avoid the specific exercise site unless they are an authorized participant.

If this were an actual event, specific detailed information on what is happening, where it is happening, and what should be done would be disseminated.

