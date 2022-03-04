PC: Hoʻomau Maui 2022 Facebook page

Ho‘omau 2022, a benefit concert to support Hawaiian language immersion preschool students at Pūnana Leo o Maui in Wailuku, will be held at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului from 9 a.m. to sunset on Saturday, March 26.

The 35th anniversary event will feature performances by the Hawaiian-speaking preschoolers of Pūnana Leo o Maui and students of Kula Kaiapuni.

Entertainment will include a line-up of award-winning Hawaiian and local entertainers, including Kuana Torres Kahele, Josh Tatofi, Nāpua Greig and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka o Uka, Ikaika Blackburn, Pi‘ilani Arias, Kamalei Kawa‘a featuring Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi, Hammah House, and much more.

There will also be food, a keiki fun zone, silent and live auctions, Hawaiian cultural practitioner demonstrations, and an array of Hawaiian craft vendors and artisans.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They can be purchased from any ʻohana at Pūnana Leo o Maui or at the following ticket outlet locations:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahului/Wailuku:

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

Native Intelligence

Kua‘āina Company

Ka‘a Mele

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Upcountry:

Kūlua in Makawao

Lahaina:

Moku Roots

The inspiration of this year’s theme, E paepae hou‘ia ka pōhaku, derives from a compilation of research while briefly studying the structural and engineering brilliance of kūpuna. “Though the design originally was intended to be formed around traditional kauhale, it eventually evolved in revealing additional ahupua‘a regions in the process, that may form similar structural design(s) or supports,” according to an event announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We hope the interpretation of this design inspires many to recognize and visually see what is revealed to them. To recognize the layers of ‘ike that form things of greater purpose yet understand the beauties of its simplicity; to reconnect; to inspire; to continually build up and support the journey we’re all on in building up our lāhui,” according to event organizers.

Pūnana Leo o Maui first opened its doors on Nov. 10, 1987. Since then, hundreds of students have graduated from this program, many of whom have continued on to the Kula Kaiapuni o Maui Program (a Hawaiian immersion program for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade).

Also, influential Hawaiian leaders and musicians once taught at the school, including Hōkūlani Holt, Keali‘i Reichel, Kekuhi Kanahele, Kamaile Kekahuna, Kanani Baz, and many more.

Ho‘omau 2022 is hosted by Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui, the non-profit 501(c)(3) parent group of the 30 students who currently attend Pūnana Leo o Maui.