Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 8-12 8-12 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:56 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:43 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:58 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:19 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current advisory level northwest swell will gradually lower over the weekend. A small, short period north northeast swell will move across the area over the next few days. A new northwest swell is expected to fill in on Tuesday, peak near advisory levels Tuesday night and early Wednesday, then lower gradually Wednesday night and Thursday. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday with a slightly larger and longer period south swell possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.