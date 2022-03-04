Maui Surf Forecast for March 04, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|North winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:43 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:42 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current advisory level northwest swell will gradually lower over the weekend. A small, short period north northeast swell will move across the area over the next few days. A new northwest swell is expected to fill in on Tuesday, peak near advisory levels Tuesday night and early Wednesday, then lower gradually Wednesday night and Thursday. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday with a slightly larger and longer period south swell possible on Wednesday and Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com