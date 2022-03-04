Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 04, 2022

March 4, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:56 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:43 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:58 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:19 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current advisory level northwest swell will gradually lower over the weekend. A small, short period north northeast swell will move across the area over the next few days. A new northwest swell is expected to fill in on Tuesday, peak near advisory levels Tuesday night and early Wednesday, then lower gradually Wednesday night and Thursday. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday with a slightly larger and longer period south swell possible on Wednesday and Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph. 




