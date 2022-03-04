Maui News

California woman reported missing on Maui

March 4, 2022, 3:23 PM HST
* Updated March 4, 4:14 PM
Natasha Marie Abela. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Natasha Marie Abela, 31, of California.

Abela’s family requested police assistance on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in making contact with her after she failed to return to California.

She was last seen by friends at the Kahului Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.  On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the family received tips that Abela was reportedly seen in the Lahaina area.

Abela does not have a cell phone or any way to be connected and may be associated with the houseless community, according to Maui police.

Abela is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has red hair with blonde streaks and brown eyes.  She has the name “Brandon” tattooed on the right side of her neck and a “hatchet man” on the lower right side of her back.  

Police say Abela was reportedly last seen wearing dark coveralls and a tank top.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abela is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-004489.

