Maui Surf Forecast for March 05, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:42 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 60.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:41 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will slowly decline through the weekend, while a moderate, short-period north-northeast swell holds steady today, then declines tonight and Sunday. Another northwest swell will arrive late Monday and peak on Tuesday, likely producing north shore surf just below the High Surf Advisory level. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a slightly larger and longer period south swell possible Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com