Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:19 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 60. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:18 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:12 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:42 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:41 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will slowly decline through the weekend, while a moderate, short-period north-northeast swell holds steady today, then declines tonight and Sunday. Another northwest swell will arrive late Monday and peak on Tuesday, likely producing north shore surf just below the High Surf Advisory level. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a slightly larger and longer period south swell possible Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.