Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 05, 2022

March 5, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:19 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 60. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:18 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:12 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:42 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 05:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will slowly decline through the weekend, while a moderate, short-period north-northeast swell holds steady today, then declines tonight and Sunday. Another northwest swell will arrive late Monday and peak on Tuesday, likely producing north shore surf just below the High Surf Advisory level. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a slightly larger and longer period south swell possible Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
