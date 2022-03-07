Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 07, 2022

March 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:04 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 11:33 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 04:11 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:27 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will decline today, followed by a pair of northwest swells that will produce north shore surf around March average during the peaks. The first swell will arrive tonight, peak Tuesday, and decline Wednesday and Thursday. The second northwest swell will arrive Thursday, peak Friday, then gradually decline through the upcoming weekend. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a slight bump possible Wednesday through Friday. East shore surf will remain below seasonal levels through next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph. 




Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
