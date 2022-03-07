Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 7-10 7-10 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:04 AM HST. Sunrise 6:41 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 11:33 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 04:11 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:27 AM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will decline today, followed by a pair of northwest swells that will produce north shore surf around March average during the peaks. The first swell will arrive tonight, peak Tuesday, and decline Wednesday and Thursday. The second northwest swell will arrive Thursday, peak Friday, then gradually decline through the upcoming weekend. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a slight bump possible Wednesday through Friday. East shore surf will remain below seasonal levels through next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.