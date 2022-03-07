Maui Surf Forecast for March 07, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:41 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:40 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will decline today, followed by a pair of northwest swells that will produce north shore surf around March average during the peaks. The first swell will arrive tonight, peak Tuesday, and decline Wednesday and Thursday. The second northwest swell will arrive Thursday, peak Friday, then gradually decline through the upcoming weekend. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a slight bump possible Wednesday through Friday. East shore surf will remain below seasonal levels through next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.
