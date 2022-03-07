Courtesy: UH Community Colleges

The University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges is launching a new admission application called the Kama‘āina App. This “short, easy and free application” is exclusively for Hawai‘i’s Class of 2022 graduating high school seniors. The Kama‘āina App takes students less than 15 minutes to complete and has no application fee.

UH administrators say a shorter application saves students valuable time in the college application process. “A fast acceptance means students will not have to wait as long to find out if they have been accepted and can start planning for their futures sooner,” according to the announcement.

“We welcome the Class of 2022 to the University of Hawai‘i’s seven community colleges for education and training in a wide range of programs that prepares them for success in careers and contributing to the community. The Kama‘āina App streamlines the process for admission for our graduating high school seniors to take the next steps for their future,” said UH Vice President of Community Colleges Erika Lacro.

In addition to a new application, UHCC offers various scholarships to help make a postsecondary education affordable. Every Hawai‘i student who is eligible is considered for the Hawai‘i Promise Scholarship which provides free in-state tuition for qualified University of Hawai’i Community College students with financial needs. Last year, about 2,500 UHCC students were offered more than $5 million of these scholarships.

The Kama‘āina App is open to all Hawai‘i class of 2022 seniors attending a public, private or charter school in Hawai‘i.

Students can apply now for the upcoming summer and fall 2022 semesters at: Kamaaina.hawaii.edu.

For Hawai‘i public high school seniors needing assistance in completing their college applications, Hawai‘i P-20 Partnerships for Education is hosting a series of college application workshops. To register for an upcoming event, go to collegeiswithinreachhawaii.com.

The University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges is a statewide system of seven separately accredited institutions, and is part of the larger 10-campus University of Hawai’i System. UHCC annually serves more than 24,000 credit students, who are a mix of traditional and non-traditional, full-time and part-time, and provides education in a variety of programs from career and technical education to liberal arts.

UHCC also serves the state’s communities and industries by offering a variety of non-credit classes for professional training or personal enrichment through each Office of Continuing Education and Workforce Development.