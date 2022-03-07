PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea debuted Wailea Wednesdays, a live music event series featuring local musicians, last week. Now, guests can pau hana and enjoy live entertainment by a new artist every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Below is the March event schedule:

March 9 – Rama Camarillo

Rama is a ʻUkulele teacher at Kamehameha Schools Maui and has years of performance experience on the island. He released his first solo album, Kuʻu Wahi Pili in December 2020, which was a finalist in the 2021 Nā Hōkū HanoHano Awards.

March 16 – Tarvin Makia

Born and raised in Hauʻula with decades of performing on Maui and touring the world, Tarvin stepped out from his long-time role in bands such as Mele ʻOhana, Tunana da Band and Hapa to record and perform solo. He has since released multiple albums and published his own book.

March 23 – Shem Kahawai

With experience performing at professional venues, hotels and event locations, Shem brings his studies and practices of traditional Hawaiian music, namely slack key to every performance. Shem’s goal is to perpetuate Hawaiian music and culture for generations young and old to appreciate the stories of old Hawaii and write new stories in the process.

March 30 – Marvin Tevaga

A musician born and raised on Maui with many diverse cultures, Marvin has developed a love for various genres of music in his over 20 years of experience. This has helped him take songs of different genres such as pop, rock and country and make them his own, allowing a bit of the island into each song he performs