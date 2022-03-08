Ekolu kitchen1279’s drinks and menu were inspired by owner Ron Panzo’s paddling of outrigger canoes. Photo Courtesy: ekolu kitchen1279.

Ekolu kitchen1279 reopens today in the Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei following a two-year closure due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The culinary creation by Ron Panzo, who also founded Nalu’s South Shore Grill, is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Ekolu kitchen1279 had only been open two months when the pandemic struck. The restaurant is inspired by Panzo’s years of experience paddling outrigger canoes, with an atmosphere that transports guests on a culinary voyage.

Ekolu kitchen1279 offers craft cocktails and great wines alongside an imaginative menu that combines Hawaiʻi farm-to-table practices with ocean-fresh seafood and local meats smoked to perfection, including a calamari katsu, chicken adobo and smoked kurobuta pork chop. The food is prepared in view of patrons.

Ekolu kitchen1279 is in Azeka Mauka at 1279 S. Kīhei Rd, suite #201. The menu is available at EkoluKitchen1279.com. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 808-793-3333.