Maui Food and Dining

Ekolu kitchen1279 reopens in Kīhei two years after shuttering due to pandemic

March 8, 2022, 11:19 AM HST
* Updated March 8, 11:20 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Ekolu kitchen1279’s drinks and menu were inspired by owner Ron Panzo’s paddling of outrigger canoes. Photo Courtesy: ekolu kitchen1279.

Ekolu kitchen1279 reopens today in the Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei following a two-year closure due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The culinary creation by Ron Panzo, who also founded Nalu’s South Shore Grill, is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Ekolu kitchen1279 had only been open two months when the pandemic struck. The restaurant is inspired by Panzo’s years of experience paddling outrigger canoes, with an atmosphere that transports guests on a culinary voyage.

Ekolu kitchen1279 offers craft cocktails and great wines alongside an imaginative menu that combines Hawaiʻi farm-to-table practices with ocean-fresh seafood and local meats smoked to perfection, including a calamari katsu, chicken adobo and smoked kurobuta pork chop. The food is prepared in view of patrons.

Ekolu kitchen1279 is in Azeka Mauka at 1279 S. Kīhei Rd, suite #201. The menu is available at EkoluKitchen1279.com. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 808-793-3333.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Missing Person: Edward “Kimo” Wendt Jr. 2Retired Judge Richard Bissen pulls papers in bid for Maui Mayor 3More Maui homes bought by offshore buyers last year than in recent times 4Maui Obituaries: Week Ending March 6, 2022 5Update/Located: California woman reported missing on Maui 6Hawaiʻi gets ‘upbeat’ economic outlook, but higher inflation, COVID-19 risks loom