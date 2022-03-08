Listen to this Article 1 minute

Maui County is launching a new automated planning and permitting software called MAPPS on April 18.

Maui County is transitioning to a new, web-based software designed to provide greater public transparency and improved customer service for planning and permit processing.

Maui’s Automated Planning and Permitting System (MAPPS) will go into service April 18, replacing the county’s existing KivaNet system.

“This new web-based technology will streamline permit processing for all concerned,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

With MAPPS, residents will be able to do the following online:

Submit applications for plans, permits and specific business licenses

Access service requests through COMConnect

Search public planning and permitting records

Explore any ongoing neighborhood activity with the system’s map feature

MAPPS will support interactions among county planning and permitting agencies and partners. The system will transmit data and documentation, and facilitate plan reviews.

The county’s transition from its KivaNet to MAPPS system will require a number of operational steps:

Beginning at 4 p.m. on March 28, paper applications no longer will be accepted.

From March 29 to April 8, there will be some limitations of services due to the systems transition. County departments may be available for consultations and clarifications on existing applications.

As of 4 p.m. on March 31, KivaNet will become “read only.”

From April 11 to April 14, some county planning and permitting offices will be closed to the public.

On April 18, MAPPS launches; KivaNet no longer will be available.

For more information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/MAPPSinformation.