Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of March 6 to 12, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: We are looking for a proactive and dynamic people manager to join as our Team Lead, Sales. You will be the primary conduit between the Product Sales Manager, the Regional merchant team, the product brands and the customers. You will supervise, mentor and develop a cross‐functional sales team, and foster a service environment to create the luxury service experience for our customers. You will demonstrate the ability to lead and role model our highest standard of service quality.

The Program Operations Director has responsibility for all aspects of the daily operations of PYCC, including all programs, personnel, fiscal responsibility, and grant writing. They also have the responsibility of developing a Hawaiian Cultural Program and nurturing relations with the local Northshore/Pāʻia community.

Certified in Early Childhood Education.

Responsible for daily operation of preschool, staff, children and families.

Maintain DHS Licence and Accrediation with NAEYC.

Qualified candidates must have previous kitchen design experience and be able to thrive in a team environment. Sales skills and project management experience are highly desirable but not required. We are looking for highly organized professional individuals that are passionate about design, creative problem solvers, and success driven. Must be able to lift 50 pounds.

Full Time position on Maui

Bowman Termite & Pest Management is a family run business that serves Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Big Island, and Oahu. The owners, Bruce and Evelyn Bowman, have over 40 years of experience in the pest control and termite removal industry.

