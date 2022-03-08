Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions for Week of March 6 – 12
Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of March 6 to 12, 2022. Add your job listing.
Team Lead, Sales (Sales Supervisor), DFS Hawaii
Description: We are looking for a proactive and dynamic people manager to join as our Team Lead, Sales. You will be the primary conduit between the Product Sales Manager, the Regional merchant team, the product brands and the customers. You will supervise, mentor and develop a cross‐functional sales team, and foster a service environment to create the luxury service experience for our customers. You will demonstrate the ability to lead and role model our highest standard of service quality.
More about DFS and this position: Apply Now
Program Operations Director, Paia Youth & Cultural Center
The Program Operations Director has responsibility for all aspects of the daily operations of PYCC, including all programs, personnel, fiscal responsibility, and grant writing. They also have the responsibility of developing a Hawaiian Cultural Program and nurturing relations with the local Northshore/Pāʻia community.
Preschool Director, St. Anthony Preschool
Certified in Early Childhood Education.
Responsible for daily operation of preschool, staff, children and families.
Maintain DHS Licence and Accrediation with NAEYC.
Cabinetry Designer, Ceramic Tile Plus and Exclusively Yours Design
Qualified candidates must have previous kitchen design experience and be able to thrive in a team environment. Sales skills and project management experience are highly desirable but not required. We are looking for highly organized professional individuals that are passionate about design, creative problem solvers, and success driven. Must be able to lift 50 pounds.
Fumigation Technician, Bowman Termite and Pest Management
Full Time position on Maui
Bowman Termite & Pest Management is a family run business that serves Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Big Island, and Oahu. The owners, Bruce and Evelyn Bowman, have over 40 years of experience in the pest control and termite removal industry.