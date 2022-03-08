Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 08, 2022

March 8, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
7-10
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:27 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 07:13 PM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 12:37 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:17 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:56 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:39 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will build today as a mix of north-northwest and northwest swells arrive. A downward trend will follow Wednesday into Thursday. A larger, west-northwest swell arriving by Thursday night will peak near the advisory levels Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will rise by Thursday night as a small, long-period southerly swell arrives. This southerly pulse will linger through Saturday before moving out. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to chest high N short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to chest high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
