Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:27 AM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 07:13 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 12:37 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:17 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:56 AM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will build today as a mix of north-northwest and northwest swells arrive. A downward trend will follow Wednesday into Thursday. A larger, west-northwest swell arriving by Thursday night will peak near the advisory levels Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will rise by Thursday night as a small, long-period southerly swell arrives. This southerly pulse will linger through Saturday before moving out.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high N short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.