Maui Surf Forecast for March 08, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:40 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:39 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will build today as a mix of north-northwest and northwest swells arrive. A downward trend will follow Wednesday into Thursday. A larger, west-northwest swell arriving by Thursday night will peak near the advisory levels Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will rise by Thursday night as a small, long-period southerly swell arrives. This southerly pulse will linger through Saturday before moving out.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high N short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com