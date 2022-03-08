Maui News

PAHU PIHA: A free and and fun activity box for spring break

March 8, 2022, 8:48 AM HST
Photo credit: Kaila Rezonable

In collaboration, Kūlua Maui, Artistry8, + Swag Hawaiʻi present PAHU PIHA, a free and fun activity pahu (box) for spring break to learn and teach your keiki to make lei using sustainable scrap fabric from Kūlua studio located in Makawao town. 

“Making and giving lei in Hawaiʻi is a treasured practice and we would love to encourage everyone to be creative and enjoy some ʻohana time,” collaborators said. 

Each pahu is filled with two bundles of fabric, instructions to make a “hilo-style” and “maile-style” lei, and info on the collaborators.

This project is made possible, thanks to Kūlua and Artistry8, and customers who purchased the LOKELANI x Artistry8 print last year.  A portion of all of the proceeds were collected to create a fund that supports PAHU PIHA as well as a scholarship that will be announced soon.

To reserve a PAHU PIHA while supplies last click here. This is good for one reservation per ‘ohana. 

Participants can post their lei on social media, use #pahupiha and tag @kuluamaui @artistry8 @swaghawaii and be entered to win a free LOKELANI gift bundle valued at $100. Enter by March 25, 2022. Winner to be announced by March 31, 2022.

