Maui Flood Advisory until 6:15 p.m.

March 9, 2022, 3:36 PM HST
(Update: 3:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022)

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 for Maui.

At 3:04 p.m., radar showed heavy showers over Upcountry Maui, falling at rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.

The National Weather Service says heavy showers will persist over the next hour then diminish late afternoon and could produce elevated water in streams downslope.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Pukalani, Makawao, Kula, Hāliʻimaile, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Paʻuwela, Kēōkea, Huelo, Puʻunēnē, Hoʻokipa Beach Park, Kanahā Beach Park, and Haleakalā National Park.

The public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

