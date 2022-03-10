Mike Molina. PC: courtesy

Maui County Councilmember Mike Molina, who currently holds the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency seat, submitted his nomination form to the County Clerk’s office on Wednesday, signaling the start of his Mayoral campaign.

Molina points to three areas that require critical attention including: housing, diversifying Maui County’s economy, and protecting the environment.

“I’ve taught in the classrooms of public schools, served my country in the Air Force and Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, and contributed over a decade as an elected official on the council. My family has deep generational roots on Maui and I’ve never stopped believing that public service is how we can make a difference. We must move our community forward together and use experience and respect to rise above the challenges of recent years,” said Molina.

“Not only is he a council member, Mike is a school teacher and a veteran who really believes in public service,” said Wailuku resident Danny Kanahele in a Molina campaign announcement. “As a veteran myself, I know the sacrifices it takes to put others ahead of yourself so everyone can succeed. I believe that as mayor, Mike will make our county better. He’s dedicated, humble and always wants to learn how to be better so he can do more to help – all important to have in someone you want leading the way.”

According to his campaign, Molina worked closely over the years with the community to create the Affordable Housing Fund, which is used today to reduce the cost of much needed affordable housing projects. To help first time homebuyers struggling to secure a down payment for a home, he again worked with the community to bring forward a First Time Homebuyers Fund, a down payment assistance program that began in 2008, according to his campaign announcement.

Molina vowed to continue a “longstanding commitment to work with government officials and community stakeholders to meet the housing needs of working families, senior citizens, and the unsheltered so that no one is left behind.”

On the environmental front, supporters touted his work to remove harmful plastic bag use in the county. “When we started to take action to eliminate the effects plastic bags were having on our landfills and ocean, Mike took the initiative to turn the tide and introduced groundbreaking legislation to ban plastic bags in our county, “ said community leader Hannah Bernard. “Over a year ahead of other counties, the… law enabled us to help our environment sooner than later. Someone who can anticipate what our community needs, apply his experience, and get it passed into law with the help of government officials and the community is the kind of leader we need right now.”

More information on Molina’s campaign is available online at his campaign website.

Others who have announced plans to run for Mayor in 2022 include current Mayor Michael Victorino and former 2nd Circuit Court Judge, Richard Bissen. According to the latest candidate filing report, updated on March 4, others who have pulled papers for the Mayor’s race include: Lahaina resident Alec J. Hawley; Alana Kay of Makawao; and Jonah M. Lion of Makawao.

Election Information:

Candidate filing for the 2022 Elections began on March 1, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file a nomination paper is June 7, 2022, 4:30 pm.

The Primary will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Voters will receive their ballots in the mail for the Primary Election by July 26, 2022.

The General takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Voters receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election by Oct. 21, 2022.