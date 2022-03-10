Maui Activities

PacWhale Eco-Adventures adds new Ocean Legacy to fleet

March 10, 2022, 8:06 AM HST
PacWhale Eco-Adventures Adds New Ocean Legacy to its Vessel Fleet. New Vessel Boasts Distinctive Sustainability Features and an Enhanced Guest Experience

PacWhale Eco-Adventures, a for-profit social enterprise owned by and benefiting the nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation, welcomes the new Ocean Legacy to its fleet of vessels.

After two years of planning, the new build is specifically designed with sustainability features to minimize environmental impact while providing guests with comfort. 

The new vessel, which is located in Lahaina Harbor on Maui, is equipped with eco-friendly elements including:

  • Solar-charged house batteries.
  • Ddicated tanks to capture “grey water” from onboard sinks and dishwashers (thereby eliminating the commercially accepted practice of dumping chemical-tainted used water into the ocean).
  • LED lighting throughout that reduces power needed from petroleum-driven sources.
  • Permanent cup holders to keep reusable cups secured until placed into an onboard dishwasher.
  • EPA Tier 3-compliant engines. 

Ocean Legacy also includes ADA-compliant boarding with head access to accommodate limited-mobility passengers. Blake Moore, Chief Operating Officer of PacWhale Eco-Adventures who oversaw the production process, called the addition “non-negotiable” and unique among Maui commercial boat operators. “Experiencing the ocean and marine wildlife in its natural habitat shouldn’t be reserved for specific groups of people,” Blake Moore said. “We believe it needs to be accessible to all.”

In addition to its eco-friendly and ADA-compliant components, Ocean Legacy’s design provides passengers with elevated visibility and comfort. Upgrades include custom windows and strategically placed “cut outs” around the upper deck for maximum visibility; USB charging stations; cushioned benches; moveable tables to accommodate various space configurations; state-of-the-art sound system and two televisions offering an educational platform for onboard Certified Marine Naturalists, as well as inviting lounge areas for relaxation and social interaction.  

To book an experience on Ocean Legacy, visit pacificwhale.org/cruises/.

