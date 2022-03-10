The public is invited to comment on the five-year strategic Statewide Historic Preservation Plan document.

The third and final in a series of public meetings takes place next Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 530 to 7:30 p.m. via a link on the SHPD website.

The plan is intended to help create goals for historic preservation in the state and inform the activities of the SHPD. Completion of this plan is required for Hawaiʻi to remain eligible to receive federal funds from the National Park Service.



















The plan’s purpose is to bring together historic preservation professionals and interested community members to craft ways to better manage historic properties in our state. The plan assesses historic preservation needs, priorities, goals, challenges, and opportunities and will highlight recommendations for future management of historic properties in Hawaiʻi.

The DLNR State Historic Preservation Division is announcing

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Historic properties include, but are not limited to:

Historic buildings

Archaeological sites

Burials

Aviation artifacts

Cultural landscapes

Historic districts such as Chinatown

Loʻi

Fishponds

Heiau and traditional cultural properties

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community input is essential to effective historic preservation planning and this plan will be informed by the overall comments from these meetings. All comments related to historic preservation are welcome during these meetings. The comments from these initial first two scoping meetings will be used to help develop future-focused and topical public meetings.

To provide public testimony, RSVP via the SHPD Preservation Plan email address at [email protected] by 5:30 p.m. on March 14. Public testimony will be limited to three minutes. Written testimony is encouraged.

While SHPD staff members are unable to answer questions during this meeting, the public is encouraged to write to SHPD with questions ahead of time, and they will do their best to respond.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individuals who wish to simply listen, do not need to RSVP. To attend the meeting, visit: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/shpd/