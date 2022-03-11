PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association partners with Maui Food Bank in a Toiletry Drive taking place through March 25.

Recently, the Maui homeless community and families at Hale Makana expressed their need for toiletry items to Liza Rivera, a Maui Food Bank volunteer, who has taken the lead in conducting the drive. Toothpaste, soap, toilet paper, and feminine products are just some of the listed donation requests that can be dropped off at Keller Williams offices in Kīhei, Kahului, and Lahaina.

On Wednesday, March 9, MHLA showed its support for the Toiletry Drive by presenting a $2,500 check to Maui Food Bank at the Wailuku headquarters. MHLA hopes their support will encourage the community to get involved whether by donating, volunteering or spreading the word about this cause and upcoming events.

“We are pleased to be able to provide funding for toiletry items for Hale Makana,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director of Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. “I’m grateful that Liz made us aware of this need and that the Maui Food Bank was able to assist us in purchasing the needed items.”

For more information on the Toiletry Drive and other events giving back, contact Maui Hotel & Lodging at 808-244-8625 or email [email protected] Other upcoming community partnerships hosted by MHLA this year include:

Na Kupuna Spring Appreciation, April 8

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has once again been presented an opportunity to give back to the Maui community by hosting the 2022 Nā Kupuna Spring Appreciation Luncheon. In partnership with Meals on Wheels and the County of Maui, MHLA will provide 700 of Maui’s deserving senior citizens with a fresh hot meal and a spring orchid gift.

ClimbHI, April 8

Maui Hotel & Lodging is a supporter of the ClimbHI event on April 8 for Maui high school students at the Sheraton Maui. ClimbHI enhances workforce development opportunities by building connections between communities, businesses, organizations, and schools.

Excellence in Education Golf Tournament, June 24

MHLA’s 25th Excellence in Education Golf Tournament supports scholarships for local high school and University of Hawaiʻi Maui College students. Last year $30,000 was raised.

Maui County Charity Walk, Aug. 20

The Charity Walk is one of the largest fundraising events in Hawaiʻi. Since the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association started hosting the event in 1980, Maui County has raised a cumulative total of $15.4 million, benefitting hundreds of nonprofit organizations on Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. Most importantly, all the funds raised on Maui remain in Maui County to benefit the local community and its residents.