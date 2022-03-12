The County of Maui Real Property Assessment Division is sending 2022 real property assessment notices to property owners on or before March 15, 2022.



The real property assessment notice will show the taxable value of the land and (if applicable) improvements, the amount of allowed exemptions, the person who received the exemption and the classification assigned to the property.



Property owners are highly encouraged to review the document carefully. If there are any questions, contact the RPA Division Office by calling 808-270-7297, or by email at [email protected]

If a property owner disagrees with the assessment, general land class, or exemption shown on the real property assessment notice, an appeal may be filed with the Board of Review. The deadline for filing an appeal is April 11, 2022.

The assessment notice gives property owners the option of receiving a paperless electronic notice for the next year.

The assessment notice is not a bill. The first half tax bill installment for the 2022-2023 fiscal year will be mailed on or before July 20, 2022.

Property owners who do not receive a timely assessment notice or who have any questions, can call the RPA Division Office at 808-270-7297 or visit www.mauipropertytax.com to view assessment and other information online.