A total of $22.3 million is secured for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, the highest level of funding ever appropriated by Congress, according to US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i).

The record amount, included in this year’s appropriations bill, is $20.3 million more than was allocated last year.

“We secured the highest level of funding for Native Hawaiian housing ever,” said Senator Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Housing and Urban Development. “This major increase in funding is a big win and means DHHL will have more resources to put people into homes.”

“DHHL is grateful for Sen. Schatz and the Appropriations Committee’s confidence and faith in our ability to deploy these much needed Federal funds. This money will enable DHHL to provide financing for home construction or repair, rental assistance, and other housing services aimed at reducing homelessness. We look forward to our increased capacity to deliver housing to native Hawaiians and fulfill the mission of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920,” said Tyler Iokepa Gomes, Deputy to the Chairman of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

In addition to the $22.3 million in funding for Native Hawaiian housing, Schatz secured increased funding for other Native Hawaiian programs, including:

$22 million for the Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems;

$39 million for Native Hawaiian education programs;

$21.3 million for Native Hawaiian and Alaska Native-Serving Institutions;

$1.5 million of Native Hawaiian and Alaska Native Culture and Art;

$1.5 million for the Center for Indigenous Innovation and Equity;

$1 million for the Native Hawaiian Resource Center on Domestic Violence; and

$500,000 in new national funding for the Native American Language Resource Center.

The bill passed the Senate today and now heads to the president’s desk to be signed into law.