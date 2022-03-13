Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 13, 2022

March 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
12-16
14-18 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:00 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 12:02 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 01:16 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:55 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current west-northwest swell will hold today maintain small to moderate surf heights along north and west facing shores. The next northwest swell (320 direction) will build in tonight through Monday, and should exceed High Surf Advisory thresholds along most north and west facing shores. This northwest swell will then slowly subside from Monday night through Wednesday. A medium period, moderate northwest swell will continue to keep surf heights elevated along north and west facing shores during the second half of the week. 


Background south swells will continue to keep surf heights small along south facing shores through Friday. Small surf heights will also persist along east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Maui woman dies in 50 foot fall from cliff in Kaupō  2400 acres of major Lahaina project Villages of Leialiʻi offered to DHHL  3Alaula Builders selects 40 Maui families in Kīhei workforce housing lottery  4Traveling internationally this summer? Kahului Post Office holding Passport Fair on March 26  5Mayor wants to convey Fairways at Maui Lani lots to Maui Health Foundation for workforce housing  6Hawaiian Electric forecasting residential bills on Maui to rise 20% in coming months