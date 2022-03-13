Maui Surf Forecast for March 13, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|12-16
|14-18
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current west-northwest swell will hold today maintain small to moderate surf heights along north and west facing shores. The next northwest swell (320 direction) will build in tonight through Monday, and should exceed High Surf Advisory thresholds along most north and west facing shores. This northwest swell will then slowly subside from Monday night through Wednesday. A medium period, moderate northwest swell will continue to keep surf heights elevated along north and west facing shores during the second half of the week.
Background south swells will continue to keep surf heights small along south facing shores through Friday. Small surf heights will also persist along east facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com