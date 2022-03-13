Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 12-16 14-18 West Facing 1-3 1-3 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:00 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 12:02 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 01:16 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:55 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current west-northwest swell will hold today maintain small to moderate surf heights along north and west facing shores. The next northwest swell (320 direction) will build in tonight through Monday, and should exceed High Surf Advisory thresholds along most north and west facing shores. This northwest swell will then slowly subside from Monday night through Wednesday. A medium period, moderate northwest swell will continue to keep surf heights elevated along north and west facing shores during the second half of the week.

Background south swells will continue to keep surf heights small along south facing shores through Friday. Small surf heights will also persist along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.