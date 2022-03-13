PC: GFOA

The Office of the Mayor’s Budget Office has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for Fiscal Year 2022.

“The award represents a significant achievement by the County of Maui’s Budget Office, led by Budget Director Michele Yoshimura, and dedicated staff Kristina Cabbat, Shirley Blackburn, Arthur Suyama, Melissa Agtunong, and Sheila Ilar,” according to a press release announcement.

According to the GFOA, “the award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as: a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device.” The budget document must be rated “proficient” in all four categories to receive the award.

“I congratulate Kristina, Melissa, Shirley, Arthur, Sheila, Wendy and Michele for their award from the GFOA and thank them for their dedication and hard work in producing the budget documents,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “This is a well-deserved recognition, especially from peers in government financial management.”

The GFOA reports that there are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program.

Mayor Victorino will be presenting the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget on March 24 to the Maui County Council.