Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 12-16 9-12 9-12 West Facing 2-4 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:55 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:29 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:39 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:03 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The new northwest swell will peak during the day today, then lower gradually Tuesday through Wednesday. A series of smaller and shorter period northwest swells are expected during the second half of the week. South facing shores will continue to experience small, mainly background south swells throughout the week. Weak, short period surf will remain on the east side through the week as trade winds remain on the lighter side over and upwind of the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.