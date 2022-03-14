Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|12-16
|9-12
|9-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The new northwest swell will peak during the day today, then lower gradually Tuesday through Wednesday. A series of smaller and shorter period northwest swells are expected during the second half of the week. South facing shores will continue to experience small, mainly background south swells throughout the week. Weak, short period surf will remain on the east side through the week as trade winds remain on the lighter side over and upwind of the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
