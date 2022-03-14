Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2022

March 14, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
12-16
9-12
9-12 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:55 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:29 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:39 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:03 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The new northwest swell will peak during the day today, then lower gradually Tuesday through Wednesday. A series of smaller and shorter period northwest swells are expected during the second half of the week. South facing shores will continue to experience small, mainly background south swells throughout the week. Weak, short period surf will remain on the east side through the week as trade winds remain on the lighter side over and upwind of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




