Subaru Hawaiʻi donated $50,000 in matching gifts to five nonprofits

March 14, 2022, 11:10 AM HST
  • Hui Hoʻoleimaluō Founders Kamala Anthony, Manoa Johansen, and Nāhōkū Kahana with students from the Hui Ho‘oleimaluõ program that facilitates Hawaiian cultural activites with community support. Photo Courtesy: Subaru Hawaiʻi
  • Child & Family Service received a $10,000 donation from Subaru Hawaiʻi. L-R: President and CEO Karen Tan, LCSW, and Acting Chief Programs Officer Amanda Pump, MS, CSAC.
  • Mana Maoli received a $10,000 donation from Subaru Hawaiʻi. In the photo: Pōmaikaʻi Keawe, Lead Instructor; ʻIhilani Gutierrez, Program Assistant; and Kelli Heath Cruz, Lead Engineer/Instructor.
  • Project Vision received a $10,000 donation from Subaru Hawaiʻi. In the photo: Ashley Tone, Vision Programs Manager; Cindy Tokita, Community Health Worker; Sidney Saylor, Community Health Worker; Darrah Kauhane, Executive Director; and Ryan Naka, Director of Philanthropy & Marketing.

Subaru Hawai‘i’s inaugural Love in Action campaign donated more than $50,000 in matching gifts to local nonprofits across the state. 

The campaign ran in late 2021, focusing on Subaru Hawai’i’s four areas where it is committed to making a difference: pets, the environment, learning, and caring for and helping people in need. This campaign replaced its annual Share the Love Sales Event.

This year’s five local beneficiaries selected for Love in Action 2021 were:

  • Humane Societies of Hawai‘i (Maui, Hawai‘i Island Kona, Hawai‘i Island Kea‘au, O‘ahu and Kaua‘i)
  • Project Vision: With 10 mobile screening units across the state, the organization serves vulnerable, rural and low-income populations.
  • Mana Maoli: It supports Hālau Kū Māna Charter School and operates the Mana Mele Project. 
  • Hui Ho‘oleimaluō: An active learning curriculum-based laboratory and outdoor classroom for grades 3-12 that facilities Hawaiian culture activities and community maintenance work events.
  • Child & Family Service: Works to strengthen families and foster the healthy development of children. 

“We were incredibly overwhelmed by the support from our community and grateful to see so many people come together, especially during the busy holiday season, to support these nonprofit organizations and the important work they do for Hawai‘i,” said Peter Dames, executive vice president of Subaru Hawai‘i.

Love In Action was launched as a weekly video series that encouraged viewers to donate to the organization of their choice. Each episode featured artist Paula Fuga, and one of her best friends as they visited a featured nonprofit to highlight their work.

“My grandfather taught me that actions speak louder than words,” said Fuga, Subaru Hawai‘i Ambassador. “I believe that this campaign has proved that, ten times over.”

On Nov. 14, Subaru Hawai‘i waived adoption fees up to $15,000 at Humane Societies statewide. For each of the other nonprofit organizations, Subaru Hawai‘i matched $10,000 in individual donations.

