The Hawaiʻi State Capitol is lit in blue and yellow nightly for one month, as the State of Hawaiʻi stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The Capitol lighting runs from 7 to 10:00 p.m. and continues through April 8, 2022.

State capitol building lit in blue and yellow for one month as a visible reminder of the Ukranian people and their fight for democracy and self-determination. Office of the Governor / Facebook.

Mike Gangloff and the Show Aloha Challenge are spearheading the special art installation at the Capitol, while Hawaiʻi Stage and Lighting are donating the lights.

“We appreciate the generous contributions that have made this tribute possible. The lights represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag – a visible reminder of the Ukrainian people and their fight for democracy and self-determination,” said Gov. Ige.

“We are very fortunate to live in America where our rights are governed by the people, for the people. As Americans, I believe we should always stand shoulder to shoulder with every country that is working hard to have what we have…Freedom!” said Gangloff, Show Aloha Challenge.

The Capitol lights for Ukraine are being staged at no cost to the state, under a Special Use Permit issued by the Department of Accounting and General Services.

A similar building lighting installation was done at the Kalana o Maui building in Wailuku on March 2, 2022 following Ukraine Solidarity Day and a proclamation event held earlier that day.

Kalana o Maui building lit in blue and yellow. PC: County of Maui
“Many Maui Nui residents want to express their solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” explained Mayor Victorino. “Maui County residents join the rest of the world by demonstrating our support too.”

Maui County residents seeking to help the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees may donate to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund at www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/

