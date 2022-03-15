Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:03 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:05 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:01 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:18 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will gradually decline through Wednesday and veer toward the north-northwest. The next northwest swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday night, followed by another northwest swell on Friday. Both are expected to be shorter period, small to moderate swells producing surf below the High Surf Advisory threshold. A large northwest swell is possible during the first half of next week. South facing shores are forecast to have small, background swells through the week. East facing shores will have small, choppy surf through the week due to the general weakness of the trades upwind from the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with ESE winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.