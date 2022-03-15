Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2022

March 15, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:03 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:05 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:01 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:18 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:33 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will gradually decline through Wednesday and veer toward the north-northwest. The next northwest swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday night, followed by another northwest swell on Friday. Both are expected to be shorter period, small to moderate swells producing surf below the High Surf Advisory threshold. A large northwest swell is possible during the first half of next week. South facing shores are forecast to have small, background swells through the week. East facing shores will have small, choppy surf through the week due to the general weakness of the trades upwind from the state. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with ESE winds 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




