Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:33 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will gradually decline through Wednesday and veer toward the north-northwest. The next northwest swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday night, followed by another northwest swell on Friday. Both are expected to be shorter period, small to moderate swells producing surf below the High Surf Advisory threshold. A large northwest swell is possible during the first half of next week. South facing shores are forecast to have small, background swells through the week. East facing shores will have small, choppy surf through the week due to the general weakness of the trades upwind from the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with ESE winds 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
