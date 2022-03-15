Maui News

Farmers, ranchers and the general public are reminded of a virtual community meeting at 5 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, to gather public input on the new Department of Agriculture’s fiscal year 2023 budget.

The County will consider funding requests and priorities suggested by the community for the Department of Agriculture that will open in July.

The view from the set of Cooking Hawaiian Style. Filmed at Kula Country Farms and Kaonoulu Ranch. PC: file Maui County Farm Bureau.

The meeting will be held via BlueJeans. To participate, go to https://bluejeans.com/760569269?src=join_info.

Participants can also call in by dialing one of the following numbers:

Meeting ID is: 760 569 269

A passcode is not needed to participate.

If you’re connecting from a room system, dial bjn.vc or 104.238.247.247 and enter your meeting ID

For those who are unable to attend the meeting but wish to provide input, email [email protected] with your recommendations.  

In 2020, Maui County voters approved a Charter amendment to establish a Department of Agriculture in the County of Maui. The chapter for the new department is effective July 1, 2022.

Work to establish the department is focused on its overall direction, organization, powers, duties and functions. The revised Charter has established appointment procedures for the director and deputy director of the department.

To see the Department of Agriculture’s website go to: https://mauicounty.gov/2473/Department-of-Agriculture

