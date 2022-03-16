Maui Food and Dining

After two years, Paʻina Food Court at UH Maui College reopens to the public, March 23

March 16, 2022, 8:46 AM HST
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Culinary Arts Program student Ryan Chang dishes up lunch at Paniolo Grill outlet. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.
  • First year Liberal Arts student Maile Shinshiro enjoys a comforting bowl of ramen. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.
  • World Plate Chef Instructor Gary Johnson with Culinary Arts Program Students Shery Ane Savella and Nainoa Riglos. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.
  • Maui Language Institute students – fr. left – Keila Guedes, Sakura Akasegawa, and Judith Velsinger peruse the World Plate menu. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.
  • Maui Language Institute Student Judith Velsinger orders lunch. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.
  • Paniolo Grill Chef Instructor Noel Cleary sets out sample dishes. Also pictured Culinary Arts Program student Isabella Sabado. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

After more than two years, the Pā‘ina Food Court at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College reopens to the public on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

University administrators say students in the award-winning culinary arts program are finally able to do what they do best – cook lunch for their college ʻohana and the Maui community at large.

The food court will remain open until the end of the Spring 2022 semester on Wednesday, May 4. Two food outlets – World Plate and Paniolo Grill – offer menus of a variety of dishes including at least one vegetarian selection.

The Pā‘ina Building hours are from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Ordering must be in-person, with an option for pick up at a later time. “You can come in, pre-order and pre-pay and your order can be picked up later at either World Plate or Paniolo Grill, whichever outlet you ordered from,” according to a UHMC announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Or, you can come in at the time you’re ready to eat and order, pay and wait for your food. Wait times should be short since there are many food items to choose from and there will be two cashiers during lunch time hours,” the announcement said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Both locations take credit cards only, and have no cash on hand.

“UHMC students, faculty, and staff have been able to enjoy lunch inside Pā‘ina for the last couple of weeks and the experience is getting rave reviews from faculty, staff, and students alike,” according to school administrators.

Chef Instructor Gary Johnson teaches the World Plate class filled with second-year students who have not been able to experience real customers yet.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I’m excited for students to engage with patrons and community again,” said Johnson. :They can feel what it’s like to work in the culinary industry given real-world situations like this. The students get a sense of pride and satisfaction being able to share their passion for food with our community. And having patrons coming back to the cafeteria completes the learning process and provides a great learning environment.”

“Being able to come into the food court on campus is all part of the Maui College experience,” said Maile Shinshiro is a first-year Liberal Arts student. “I love being able to see all the different food available here. I didn’t know that they have new and different menu items each week. Having lived in Japan, I am a huge fan of Miso Ramen, so that’s what I ordered. Everything so far has exceeded my expectations.”

Judith Velsinger is a lawyer from Germany who is currently studying at UH Maui College’s Maui Language Institute to improve her conversational English. “It’s so nice to come to the cafeteria and see people again. Things are starting to feel more normal, especially when I can enjoy eating with my friends. The food is excellent,” she said.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui council urged to raise tax on second homes, short-term rentals to raise money for affordables 2Update: stolen canoe recovered in waters off Maui 3Abandoned, historic building in Lāhainā poised for upgrades 4No tsunami expected for Hawaiʻi after 7.3 Japan earthquake 5BlackSand Capital makes three-year commitment to affordable housing on Maui 6$23 million secured for realignment of Honoapiʻilani from Ukumehame to Launiupoko