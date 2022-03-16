Listen to this Article 1 minute

Kokomo fire. PC: Maui Fire Department

Two people were displaced following a structure fire in Makawao that caused $320,000 in damage Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 1:32 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, on Kokomo Road.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a two-story metal warehouse type structure fully involved with fire.

Firefighters confirmed that there were no occupants within, and no injuries to report, according to department officials.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined and there were no preliminary signs of arson.

The blaze was declared fully extinguished at 5:20 p.m.

Responding units included: Engine 5, Engine 2, Rescue 10, Hazmat 10, and Tanker 10.