Maui News

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions for Week of March 13 – 19

March 16, 2022, 7:30 PM HST
* Updated March 16, 2:38 PM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of March 13 to 19, 2022. Add your job listing.

Team Lead, Sales (Sales Supervisor), DFS Hawaii

Description: We are looking for a proactive and dynamic people manager to join as our Team Lead, Sales. You will be the primary conduit between the Product Sales Manager, the Regional merchant team, the product brands and the customers. You will supervise, mentor and develop a cross‐functional sales team, and foster a service environment to create the luxury service experience for our customers. You will demonstrate the ability to lead and role model our highest standard of service quality.

More about DFS and this position: Apply Now

Teacher – Elementary, St. Anthony School, Wailuku

Description: St. Anthony School has anticipated openings for elementary teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. Due to increased enrollment, we are seeking professionals interested in working in a nurturing, small class environment.

Learn more

Teller – Lahaina Branch, Central Pacific Bank

Description: Tellers at Central Pacific Bank believe customer service begins with exceeding (not simply meeting) customer expectations. You are the face of our company to many customers and non-customers alike. Processing routine financial transactions (deposits, withdrawals, advances, loan payments, merchant transactions, etc.) and giving a warm welcome to everyone who comes into the branch are key performances of your position. Helping customers meet their financial goals by informing them of products and services to meet their individual needs is your passion.

Learn More

Property Manager, Kokua Realty, LLC

Description: The ideal candidate will be hands-on in the day-to-day management and operation of multiple properties (industrial, office and retail properties throughout Maui) including reporting and accounting, overseeing maintenance and repair, and tenant relations. You must have excellent written and verbal communication skills, a can-do attitude, and be ready to tackle any project assigned. Whilst prior experience is preferred, if you possess the desire, drive and a ”can do’ attitude, we welcome your application. If you have business acumen, but no property management experience or skill we are willing and eager to train.

Learn More

Quality Assurance Coordinator, Hilton Grand Vacations

Description: As a Quality Assurance Coordinator, you are the primary liaison to our customers during the follow-up process of incomplete paperwork/monies for contracts and deeding of the client’s new purchase. If you have strong customer service skills this may be the perfect job for you!

Learn More

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui council urged to raise tax on second homes, short-term rentals to raise money for affordables 2Update: stolen canoe recovered in waters off Maui 3Abandoned, historic building in Lāhainā poised for upgrades 4BlackSand Capital makes three-year commitment to affordable housing on Maui 5No tsunami expected for Hawaiʻi after 7.3 Japan earthquake 6Maui artist Kirk Kurokawa named People’s Choice winner of MACC’s Schaefer Portrait Challenge