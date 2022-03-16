Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of March 13 to 19, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: We are looking for a proactive and dynamic people manager to join as our Team Lead, Sales. You will be the primary conduit between the Product Sales Manager, the Regional merchant team, the product brands and the customers. You will supervise, mentor and develop a cross‐functional sales team, and foster a service environment to create the luxury service experience for our customers. You will demonstrate the ability to lead and role model our highest standard of service quality.

Description: St. Anthony School has anticipated openings for elementary teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. Due to increased enrollment, we are seeking professionals interested in working in a nurturing, small class environment.

Description: Tellers at Central Pacific Bank believe customer service begins with exceeding (not simply meeting) customer expectations. You are the face of our company to many customers and non-customers alike. Processing routine financial transactions (deposits, withdrawals, advances, loan payments, merchant transactions, etc.) and giving a warm welcome to everyone who comes into the branch are key performances of your position. Helping customers meet their financial goals by informing them of products and services to meet their individual needs is your passion.

Description: The ideal candidate will be hands-on in the day-to-day management and operation of multiple properties (industrial, office and retail properties throughout Maui) including reporting and accounting, overseeing maintenance and repair, and tenant relations. You must have excellent written and verbal communication skills, a can-do attitude, and be ready to tackle any project assigned. Whilst prior experience is preferred, if you possess the desire, drive and a ”can do’ attitude, we welcome your application. If you have business acumen, but no property management experience or skill we are willing and eager to train.

Description: As a Quality Assurance Coordinator, you are the primary liaison to our customers during the follow-up process of incomplete paperwork/monies for contracts and deeding of the client’s new purchase. If you have strong customer service skills this may be the perfect job for you!

