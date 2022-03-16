The Maui Police Department Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

To help eliminate impaired driving from Maui County’s roadways, the public can also expect to see increased intoxication checkpoints set at various locations every weekend.

“Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” according to a department press release.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep Maui’s roadways safe, and offered the following tips: