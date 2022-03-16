Maui News

Maui Police launch St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Enforcement campaign

March 16, 2022, 8:54 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Police Department Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

To help eliminate impaired driving from Maui County’s roadways, the public can also expect to see increased intoxication checkpoints set at various locations every weekend.  

“Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” according to a department press release.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep Maui’s roadways safe, and offered the following tips:

  • Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.
  • Before drinking, designate a sober driver. If you wait until you are impaired, you are not likely to make the best decision.
  • If you have been drinking, utilize a car service, take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member.
  • If you know someone about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely. 
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.  

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui council urged to raise tax on second homes, short-term rentals to raise money for affordables 2Update: stolen canoe recovered in waters off Maui 3Abandoned, historic building in Lāhainā poised for upgrades 4No tsunami expected for Hawaiʻi after 7.3 Japan earthquake 5BlackSand Capital makes three-year commitment to affordable housing on Maui 6$23 million secured for realignment of Honoapiʻilani from Ukumehame to Launiupoko