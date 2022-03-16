Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 16, 2022

March 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:18 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:33 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:40 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:23 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 08:37 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 02:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will only marginally decline and veer toward the north-northwest over the next day or two. A series of smaller northwest swells are expected Thursday through Saturday, with surf peaking below advisory levels. A larger northwest swell is possible early next week, with forerunners as early as Monday, that could raise surf to advisory levels along north and west facing shores through mid-week. 


Surf along south facing shores is forecast to remain small, with only small background swells through the week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week. East facing shores will have small, choppy surf through the week due to the local trades. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




