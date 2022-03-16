Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:18 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:40 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:23 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will only marginally decline and veer toward the north-northwest over the next day or two. A series of smaller northwest swells are expected Thursday through Saturday, with surf peaking below advisory levels. A larger northwest swell is possible early next week, with forerunners as early as Monday, that could raise surf to advisory levels along north and west facing shores through mid-week.

Surf along south facing shores is forecast to remain small, with only small background swells through the week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week. East facing shores will have small, choppy surf through the week due to the local trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.