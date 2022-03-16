PC: Hui No Ke Ola Pono

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Office of Extended Learning and Workforce Development is seeking applicants for a Dental Assisting Certificate program offered this summer with full tuition sponsored.

Classes for the 15-week course will be held Wednesdays from May 11 through Aug. 17, a news release said. Online lectures are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and on-campus labs are 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Students will also have clinical rotations at various local dental offices on some Tuesdays or Thursdays.

Other program requirements include a cultural orientation, CPR and First Aid training, and a 100-hour internship or job placement in the dental assisting field.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older, or current high school seniors who are graduating in upcoming months. Program space is limited.

Sponsored by UH Maui College and Hui No Ke Ola Pono, the training opportunity is part of federally funded efforts to prepare unemployed/underemployed adults and Native Hawaiians to enter the healthcare industry.

Applications are available online.

For information, email [email protected] or call (808) 984-3606.