Grammy-winning guitarist Jeff Peterson playing at MEO’s fundraising gala on April 30

March 17, 2022, 2:30 PM HST
* Updated March 17, 11:19 AM
The last in-person Maui Economic Opportunity fundraising Gala in 2019 had a country theme. This year’s Gala, “We Are ‘Ohana,” will be held April 30 at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s fundraising Gala “We Are ‘Ohana” on April 30 at the King Kamehameha Golf Club in Wailuku will feature Grammy-winning slack key guitarist Jeff Peterson, with a special appearance by Amy Hānaiali‘i.

Funds raised during the gala will go to MEO’s more than 40 programs that support low income residents, kupuna, youths, immigrants and persons with disabilities.

The 57-year-old nonprofit Community Action Partnership, part of a nationwide anti-poverty network, will use funds raised to support under-funded programs and to help people in need who fall between the cracks of grant programs.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature the performances by Peterson and Hānaiali‘i, testimonials from residents in need whose lives were helped by MEO, script prize drawings and live auction and other activities. MEO is accepting items for the drawing and auction.

A limited number of seats are available for $150 each. To obtain tickets, to donate items to the drawing and auction, and for more information, contact executive assistant Lee Imada by phone at 808-243-4306 or by email at [email protected].

