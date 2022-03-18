Maui News

The visitor center at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge reopened on Monday after a two year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes in time for the National Wildlife Refuge System’s 119th birthday.

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge welcomes residents and visitors to stop in and meet docents or staff before heading out to the ponds to enjoy wildlife viewing and natural scenic beauty.   

The sanctuary is also looking for volunteers wanting to give their time to the refuge as a visitor center docent. Interested individuals can call the refuge at 808-875-1582 or email [email protected] for more information. 

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Visitor center hours are Monday 12 to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed on federal holidays. The Keālia coastal boardwalk is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., including federal holidays.

