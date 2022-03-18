The Maui Humane Society launched a $10M cryptocurrency matching campaign. Cryptocurrency donations can be made online at www.mauihumanesociety.org/crypto. PC: Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society is participating in an opportunity for cryptocurrency holders to double their donation to help Maui’s homeless animals.

The shelter accepts gifts of crypto and bitcoin and is participating in a $10 Million cryptocurrency matching campaign, made possible by their involvement with #CaringWithCrypto, a fundraising initiative run by The Giving Block and Shift4.

“We hope to get the word out to all crypto investors who have a heart for animals. I expect the funds will run out within the next few days so we’re asking the community to help spread the message,” stated Jenny Miller, Director of Development.

This amazing matching donation opportunity won’t last long. After $10M has been raised and matched for all participating charities, the initiative will be over.

Cryptocurrency donations to Maui Humane Society can be made on their website at www.mauihumanesociety.org/crypto.