Maui News

Maui Humane Society launches $10M Crypto Match campaign

March 18, 2022, 6:27 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Humane Society launched a $10M cryptocurrency matching campaign. Cryptocurrency donations can be made online at www.mauihumanesociety.org/crypto. PC: Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society is participating in an opportunity for cryptocurrency holders to double their donation to help Maui’s homeless animals.

The shelter accepts gifts of crypto and bitcoin and is participating in a $10 Million cryptocurrency matching campaign, made possible by their involvement with #CaringWithCrypto, a fundraising initiative run by The Giving Block and Shift4.

“We hope to get the word out to all crypto investors who have a heart for animals. I expect the funds will run out within the next few days so we’re asking the community to help spread the message,” stated Jenny Miller, Director of Development.

This amazing matching donation opportunity won’t last long. After $10M has been raised and matched for all participating charities, the initiative will be over.

Cryptocurrency donations to Maui Humane Society can be made on their website at www.mauihumanesociety.org/crypto.

PC: Maui Humane Society

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Humpback in ‘life-threatening’ entanglement off Māʻalaea freed by officials 2Businesses happy about mask mandate change 3Victorino Outlines Priorities of Safety, Economy, Housing, Green Infrastructure in State of the County Address 4March 10-16, 2022 COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections in Hawaiʻi￼ 5Kokomo structure fire results in $320K damage 6Abandoned, historic building in Lāhainā poised for upgrades