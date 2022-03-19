Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, March 25, in observance of Prince Kūhiō Day, unless permitted.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, ʻAholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, March 22 through Thursday, March 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

Lahaina: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 23.8, Halelo Street and Kāʻanapali Parkway, on Wednesday evening, March 23 through Thursday morning, March 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for street light replacement.

Kapalua: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 32.5 and 36, Honolua Stream and Honokōhau Stream, on Wednesday, March 23 through Thursday, March 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (night work): Four lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 1.4 and 2.9, Kaonoulu Street and E Līpoa Street, on Thursday evening, March 24 through Friday morning, March 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for intersection improvements and roundabout prep.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.9, E Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Dairy Road, on Thursday, March 24 through Friday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Kahului: Two lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.6, Hoʻokele Street and Hansen Road, on Monday, March 21 through Thursday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for road striping work.

Keʻanae: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, on Monday, March 21 through Thursday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work.

Wailua: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 18 and 18.3, near Waiokamilo Stream and Wailua Road, on Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for water system improvements.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 4.1, ʻŌmilu Street and Waiheʻe Valley Road, on Monday, March 21 through Thursday, March 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for paving and striping work.

— Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului (night work): Single lane closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction near mile marker 0.0, W Kaʻahumanu Avenue, on Monday evening, March 21 through Thursday morning, March 24, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

Kahului (night/weekend/weekly work): Two lane closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.2, W Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Waiehu Beach Road, on Friday evening, March 18 through Saturday morning, March 19, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work. This two-lane closure continues in either direction on Monday, March 21 through Thursday, March 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement marking work.