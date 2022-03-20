Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:29 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The next northwest swell will build Monday and peak Tuesday, with surf along north facing shores reaching advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday, followed by a gradual decline Wednesday through Friday. Background south shore surf will be interrupted by a small south-southwest swell mid week. A boost in the east trade wind swell next week could bring advisory level surf to Kauai Tuesday through Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with ESE winds 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com