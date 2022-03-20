Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2022

March 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:46 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 04:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:16 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:46 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 10:14 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 05:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The next northwest swell will build Monday and peak Tuesday, with surf along north facing shores reaching advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday, followed by a gradual decline Wednesday through Friday. Background south shore surf will be interrupted by a small south-southwest swell mid week. A boost in the east trade wind swell next week could bring advisory level surf to Kauai Tuesday through Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with ESE winds 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




