Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:46 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:16 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:46 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 10:14 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 05:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The next northwest swell will build Monday and peak Tuesday, with surf along north facing shores reaching advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday, followed by a gradual decline Wednesday through Friday. Background south shore surf will be interrupted by a small south-southwest swell mid week. A boost in the east trade wind swell next week could bring advisory level surf to Kauai Tuesday through Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with ESE winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.