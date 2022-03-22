Maui News

Central Pacific Bank Foundation awards Maui Prep with $25K grant for financial aid

March 22, 2022, 4:39 PM HST
* Updated March 22, 4:40 PM
Photo: (L to R) Ali Naganuma, Stephanie Ano, Royce Fukuroku, Dr Miguel Solis, Amanda Graham, Ryan Kirkham

Maui Preparatory Academy is the recipient of a $25,000 grant from Central Pacific Bank. 

Vice President and Commercial Banking Assistant Manager Royce Fukuroku recently stopped by to tour the Nāpili campus and deliver a check to Head of School Miguel Solis, Principal Ryan Kirkham, Advancement Director Amanda Graham, and Advancement team members Stephanie Ano and Ali Naganuma.

The gift, distributed over two years, will be applied to the Financial Aid Initiative, a fund that offers tuition assistance to students at Maui Prep.  Currently 31% of Maui Prep students receive tuition assistance.  

Maui Prep was founded in 2005. The campus, formerly part of Maui Land and Pine, features the Graham Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, the Narayan Design Lab, and a new gymnasium and theater located in the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts.  

