The Maui Farm offers safe, transitional housing and support services to women and their children who are at risk of homelessness. Photo Courtesy: The Maui Farm

The beneficiary of Ohana Fuels’ “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program during the second quarter of 2022 is The Maui Farm, which offers safe, transitional housing and supportive services for women and their children who are at risk of homelessness.

The Maui Farm in Makawao will receive a donation based on the number of gallons of fuel sold at all Ohana Fuels locations on Maui between April 1 and June 30, 2022.

The Maui Farm’s programs uniquely integrate farm-based educational experiences, and place-based approaches to strengthen families and build essential life skills. While living at The Maui Farm, families gain stability and receive supportive care coordination, while also developing positive social connections, confidence and practical skills that empower them on their path to self-sufficient living.

“Ohana Fuels is an outstanding community partner that not only recognizes The Maui Farm’s need for financial support, but also provides us with a valuable platform to spread awareness of our services and programs to reach more families in need and to engage the community in our mission,” said Kandice Johns, Executive Director of The Maui Farm.

Funds received from Ohana Fuels will directly support women and children in its Family Strengthening Program, which houses up to eight families at a time. In addition, funds will be used for farm program supplies and to maintain and repair the homes and facilities on The Maui Farm’s 8-acre campus and educational farm.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program started in 2012 and selects one nonprofit organization on Maui and one on the Big Island each quarter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about The Maui Farm, a nonprofit organization founded in 1985, go to: www.themauifarm.org