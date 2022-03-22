Mayor Michael Victorino will present his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023 at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 24, in the Council Chamber on the 8th floor of the Kalana O Maui Building, 200 S. High Street in Wailuku.

“Making Maui Nui a place that future generations will be proud to call home is at the heart of my budget proposal,” said Mayor Victorino. “Supporting our residents, while making strides to attract a diversity of industry for our homegrown talent here and away, is reflected in the programs, projects and initiatives in this budget. It will help us to foster a community that is truly No Ka ‘Oi.”

Because of space limitations, in-person attendance is limited to invited guests. Mask-wearing will be required pursuant the governor’s statewide indoor mask mandate.

The mayor’s budget presentation will be simulcast live on Spectrum Channel 53 and live-streamed on Akaku.org and Maui County’s Facebook page.