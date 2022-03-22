Maui News

Mayor Victorino to present FY 2023 proposed budget

March 22, 2022, 7:28 AM HST
* Updated March 22, 7:29 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Mayor Michael Victorino will present his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023 at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 24, in the Council Chamber on the 8th floor of the Kalana O Maui Building, 200 S. High Street in Wailuku.

“Making Maui Nui a place that future generations will be proud to call home is at the heart of my budget proposal,” said Mayor Victorino. “Supporting our residents, while making strides to attract a diversity of industry for our homegrown talent here and away, is reflected in the programs, projects and initiatives in this budget. It will help us to foster a community that is truly No Ka ‘Oi.”

Because of space limitations, in-person attendance is limited to invited guests. Mask-wearing will be required pursuant the governor’s statewide indoor mask mandate.

The mayor’s budget presentation will be simulcast live on Spectrum Channel 53 and live-streamed on Akaku.org and Maui County’s Facebook page.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Save Maui trip money by camping in a rental? Council may put brakes on the growing practice 2Maui smash-hit burger joint expands to Kahului, set for Upcountry 3No tsunami expected after 4.5 earthquake in Waikoloa on Hawaiʻi Island 4Maui Obituaries: Week Ending March 20, 2022 5Casting call for upcoming Maui feature film 6Hawaiʻi gas prices skyrocket to second highest in the nation