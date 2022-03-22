Maui News

West Maui residents urged to continue voluntary water conservation

March 22, 2022, 7:20 AM HST
* Updated March 22, 9:36 AM
Water Conservation Urged.

A request for voluntary water conservation remains in effect for West Maui residents and businesses served by the County of Maui Department of Water Supply.

Dry conditions are ongoing in West Maui and have reduced water flowing from Honolua Ditch and Kanaha Stream. These water sources supply the Mahinahina and Lahaina Water treatment facilities, respectively.

The Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility was shut down March 7, 2022, and remains closed until adequate water source levels are reached.

Reduced water consumption by all consumers will allow water supplies to be extended during the shutdown. Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars and washing down sidewalks and driveways, and irrigating lawns.

