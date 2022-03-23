Maui News

New emergency proclamation signed for Maui County’s axis deer problem related to drought

March 23, 2022, 4:20 PM HST
Moloka‘i axis deer. (Dec. 9, 2021) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

Governor David Ige signed a new emergency proclamation today relating to the relief for conditions created by the overpopulation of axis deer in Maui County.

Last year, large numbers of axis deer started migrating into agricultural and developed areas, seeking food and water during a period of drought in Maui County. State officials say this contributed to the loss of farm crops and native species, soil erosion, and the devastation of area farms.

Hundreds of deer have died, and decomposing carcasses threaten to contaminate streams and the ocean.

“These conditions have continued, and while we have made progress in addressing the issues, the new emergency proclamation is needed to help with further reduction and control the axis deer populations in Maui County,” said Gov. Ige.

The disaster emergency relief period for this emergency proclamation will continue through May 20, 2022, unless terminated or superseded by separate proclamation, whichever occurs first.

